Bhopal: Man sends triple talaq text to wife, booked

Ahmed wanted to leave Nayma due to her medical condition

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 10, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was booked for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife on a messaging app in Talaiya, Bhopal on Friday.

Talaiya Station House Officer (SHO), Rakesh Sahu said that the complainant, Nayma (25), had been married to Masood Ahmed, a resident of Talaiya, for the past three years. A year after her marriage, Ahmed decided to part ways with Nayma, as she had been reeling under serious medical conditions. Nayma tried convincing Ahmed several times, but in vain. On Monday, Ahmed sent a text message—‘Talaq, Talaq, Talaq’ to Nayma.

Furious, Nayma approached the Talaiya police and lodged a complaint against Ahmed. The police have registered a case and the probe is underway, SHO Sahu said.

