Bhopal: Urdu Akademi invites entries for 6 national, 13 regional awards |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Urdu Akademi has invited entries for six national and 13 regional awards on the best Urdu books which were published during the period from January 01, 2021 to December 31, 2022.

The All India Awards include Mir Taqi Mir Award (Urdu Poetry), Hakim Qamrul Hasan Award (Urdu Journalism, Research and Criticism), Hamid Saeed Khan Award (Novel, Story, Short Story), Shadaan Indori Award (Essay and Translation), Johar Qureshi Award (Satire ), Ibrahim Yusuf Award (Drama, Dastan). The prize money of each award is Rs. 51,000.

Similarly, the regional awards include Siraj Mir Khan Sahar Award (Urdu Poetry), Basit Bhopali Award (Novel, Story, Short Story), Mohammad Ali Taj Award (Sketches, Reportage), Nawab Siddiq Hasan Khan Award (Urdu Journalism (Urdu Magazine) Research and Criticism), Poetry Bhopali Award (Children's Literature), Kaif Bhopali Award (Urdu Teacher), Shambhu Dayal Sukhan Award (Urdu work of Urdu speaking writers/poets), Shifa Gwaliary Award (first work of the state's writer/poet), Jaan Nisar Akhtar Award (Rasai Literature ;Rasai, Naat, a study of Urdu literature/ poetry), Pannalal Srivastava Noor Award, (Autobiography, Memoirs), Suraj Kala Sahay Award (Travel Chronicle), Nawab Shahjahan Begum Tajwar Award (Essay and Translation) and Nida Fazli Award (Urdu Nazm, Doha, Rubai). The prize money for the Regional Award is Rs 31,000.

Authors can send, filling the prescribed form, four copies of the book to the office of the Urdu Akademi by February 22, 2023. The prescribed form can be obtained from the website of the Akademi.

