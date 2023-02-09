Bhopal: Man held for rape attempt on 10-yr-old in Kolar

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abducting and attempting to rape a 10-year-old girl in city’s Kolar locality on Wednesday.

Investigating officer (IO), Laxmi Patel said that the 10-year-old resides with her family in Kolar. In broad daylight of Wednesday afternoon, when she had gone to buy chips from a nearby store, his neighbour Satish allegedly abducted her and took her to his place.

IO Patel said that the accused allegedly tried to undress her and rape her. However, the girl managed to escape from the clutches of the accused and ran towards her home. She narrated her ordeal to her parents. Following which, they approached Kolar police station and lodged a complaint.

The Kolar police swung into action and took the accused into custody, IO Patel said.

