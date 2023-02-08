Bhopal: Congress high command to deal with internal bickering over Kamal Nath

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress high command is ready chip in to douse flames of internal squabbling that began to engulf the party after MP Congress president Kamal Nath’s name was projected as the chief ministerial candidate.

The statements the Congress leaders are issuing against Nath are damaging it. Now, the Congress high command will project Nath as chief ministerial candidate to bury all the disputes.

Immediately after former MPCC president Arun Yadav and former leader of opposition Ajay Singh issued statements about projecting Nath as chief minister, a wrangle began in the party.

Nevertheless, many leaders, like leader of opposition Govind Singh and former minister Jaiwardhan Singh, came in support of the MPCC president.

The BJP is taking the advantage of the inner struggle in the Congress. The party is getting ready to organise a major event after the budget session of the House.

The party high command will declare Nath as chief ministerial candidate in the function.

During the 2018 assembly elections, both Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia were vying for the post of chief minister. This was the reason that the party leadership did not declare the name of any senior leader as chief ministerial candidate.

Nevertheless, this time, the situation is different from what it was in 2018. So, there is no doubt that Nath will be declared as party’s chief ministerial candidate.

During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi predicted that his party would form the next government in the state, so the Congress high command wants to deal with any dispute that may damage its prospects in the ensuing elections.

Keeping appointments in the party on hold has also kicked up a row. After the appointments of party office-holders made in Indore were put on hold, those in Khandwa met the same fate.

Party’s state in-charge JP Agarwal will be asked to souse the fire, so that he may end the factionalism before the elections by holding discussions with other leaders.

According to former minister Sajjan Singh Verma, some people are hatching a conspiracy to put Nath in the dock.

The state party in-charge has put the appointments on hold, and that there is no question over Nath’s leadership, he said.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)