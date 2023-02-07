e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Children's death after branding them with hot iron rods

Take action against parents too: Faith healer

Tuesday, February 07, 2023
Picture for representation
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The woman arrested by Shahdol police on Monday for branding two children with hot iron rod has said that action should be taken against their parents too as they are equally responsible for their children’s death.

Shadol SP Kumar Pratik said that Singhpur police arrested middle-aged woman Ramvatia Charmakar under The Drug and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, and IPC provisions, who branded two infant tribal girls with hot iron rod and black bangles in Shahdol district to cure their illness.

“It’s not just me, but 10 other women in both the villages including my sisters-in-law, who follow the tradition of daagna. But what can we do, it’s the parents who call us to their houses for daagna. If I’m being arrested for it, why have police spared parents of two infants” she told media persons.

It’s only after clearance from village sarpanchs and secretaries that we enter villages on the call of parents for infants,” Ramvatia told journalists at her house in Samatpur village, a few hours before she was arrested by police.

