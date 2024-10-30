Thane-Belapur Highway Accident: Private Bus Loses Control And Rams Into Pedestrians In Rabale; 2 Killed, 3 Injured

The accident site |

Two people died and three others suffered minor injuries on Monday morning after the driver of a private bus lost control on the Thane Belapur Highway at Rabale. The deceased were the pedestrians who were waiting to cross the road, identified as Vijaymala Saloba Sutar (40) and Anish Devnarayan Chauhan (40).

The driver of the bus, identified as Rabi Dipu Deb (23), was booked by Rabale MIDC police after it was found that Deb who was heading to Thane, was at the fault. After reaching the zebra crossing at Rabale, Deb lost control over the 40-seater bus that he was driving.

Sutar, who worked as a housemaid was heading for work to Airoli and had already crossed the road along with her husband when the speeding bus jumped the zebra crossing and hit her along with Chauhan who was going towards Mahape MIDC where he worked in a private company. The bus, after hitting the pedestrians, rammed onto many parked vehicles before coming to a halt over a footpath, said police. The vehicles that suffered damages in the accident, included three auto rickshaws and one Innova. The persons injured in the accident were identified as Rahul Ramesh Benbansi and Arohi Sanjay Sharma.

The victim killed in the accident |

The private bus |

According to police, the in the medical test, the driver of the bus came out clean and was found to be not under the influence of alcohol. “The driver told that the bus malfunctioned as the steering wheel got jammed. He initially attempted to run over a footpath but the bus went out of control and hit the pedestrians,” a police officer from Rabale MIDC police station said. The accused who has been booked under sections 281, 106(1), 125 (A) and B, 324 (5) along with 134 (A) (B) and 184 of Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) and Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) 279,337, 338,304 (A), has been served with a notice.

