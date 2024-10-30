 Thane-Belapur Highway Accident: Private Bus Loses Control And Rams Into Pedestrians In Rabale; 2 Killed, 3 Injured
Thane-Belapur Highway Accident: Private Bus Loses Control And Rams Into Pedestrians In Rabale; 2 Killed, 3 Injured

The driver of the bus, identified as Rabi Dipu Deb (23), was booked by Rabale MIDC police after it was found that Deb (the driver) who was heading to Thane, was at the fault.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 11:32 PM IST
The accident site

Two people died and three others suffered minor injuries on Monday morning after the driver of a private bus lost control on the Thane Belapur Highway at Rabale. The deceased were the pedestrians who were waiting to cross the road, identified as Vijaymala Saloba Sutar (40) and Anish Devnarayan Chauhan (40).

The driver of the bus, identified as Rabi Dipu Deb (23), was booked by Rabale MIDC police after it was found that Deb who was heading to Thane, was at the fault. After reaching the zebra crossing at Rabale, Deb lost control over the 40-seater bus that he was driving.

Sutar, who worked as a housemaid was heading for work to Airoli and had already crossed the road along with her husband when the speeding bus jumped the zebra crossing and hit her along with Chauhan who was going towards Mahape MIDC where he worked in a private company. The bus, after hitting the pedestrians, rammed onto many parked vehicles before coming to a halt over a footpath, said police. The vehicles that suffered damages in the accident, included three auto rickshaws and one Innova. The persons injured in the accident were identified as Rahul Ramesh Benbansi and Arohi Sanjay Sharma.

The victim killed in the accident

The victim killed in the accident

The private bus

The private bus

article-image

 Attached is the picture of the bus involved in the accident and that of the deceased lady

