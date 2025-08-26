Maharashtra Politics: Former MNS & NCP-SP Corporators Switch Sides, Join Shiv Sena In Thane |

Mumbai: Former MNS and NCP (Sharad Pawar) Corporators Join Shiv Sena. In a significant political development, former corporators from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Rajan Marathe and Jyoti Marathe, along with former corporator from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) in Thane Municipal Corporation, Babaji Patil, officially joined the Shiv Sena on Monday.

About The Event

The event took place in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, with the defectors expressing confidence in the leadership of Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde.

The joining ceremony, held in Thane, saw hundreds of office-bearers, including Kalyan-Dombivli’s MNS deputy city president Kishor Koshimbkar, Suresh Marathe, Ravindra Bobde, Sanjay Tavde, Ketan Khanvilkar, Sudhir Thorat, and Thane’s Akash Patil, also taking up the Shiv Sena’s bow-and-arrow symbol. The event was attended by MLA Rajesh More and Shiv Sena secretary Ram Repale.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde highlighted the developmental works undertaken by MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde in the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency, stating that significant progress has been made in both Kalyan-Dombivli and Thane Municipal Corporations over the years.

He credited the developmental push in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) during his tenure as Chief Minister over the past two and a half years, noting that these achievements have inspired public representatives to join the Shiv Sena.

Shinde expressed confidence that the Mahayuti alliance’s development agenda would lead to victory in the upcoming local body elections.