 Rajasthan Bus Accident: 12 Killed, 35 Injured After Private Bus Collides With Culvert In Sikar
Rajasthan Bus Accident: 12 Killed, 35 Injured After Private Bus Collides With Culvert In Sikar

As many as 12 people died in the accident while more than 35 people were injured. The injured were rushed to hospitals in Laxmangarh and Sikar for treatment. Out of total injured, seven became critical and were referred to Jaipur.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 07:36 AM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Bus Accident | X

Jaipur: A private bus collided with a culvert in Laxmangarh of Sikar district in Rajasthan on Tuesday. As many as 12 people died in the accident while more than 35 people were injured. The injured were rushed to hospitals in Laxmangarh and Sikar for treatment. Out of total injured, seven became critical and were referred to Jaipur.

The accident happened near the culvert in Laxmangarh around 2 pm on Tuesday. The bus was going from Salasar to Nawalgarh and the accident happened 68 km from Salasar.

The police said that due to high speed, the bus could not turn and, loosing its control, collided directly with the culvert. The bus hit the wall of the culvert and the entire driver's side part was badly damaged.

District Superintendent of Police Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav said that 12 people died in the accident and many passengers were injured, who were admitted to hospitals in Laxmangarh and Sikar.

