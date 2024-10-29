Rajasthan: 12 Dead, Several Critically Injured As Bus Crashes Into Culvert In Sikar; Shocking Visuals Surface

@manoj_bisu

In a tragic incident, at least 12 people lost their lives and many others were injured in a bus accident in Rajasthan’s Sikar on Tuesday afternoon.

The purported videos of the accident which surfaced on social media showed the damaged bus with people standing around it. A crane was later used by the local administration to move the bus and clear the road for traffic.

Watch the video here:

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital in Laxmangarh for treatment.

As per reports, the accident took place near the culvert in Laxmangarh at around 2 p.m. when a private bus coming from Salasar to Laxmangarh collided with the culvert.

As per reports, the bus rammed into the culvert and the driver's side was smashed. There was chaos in the bus after the collision.

Soon after, a crowd gathered and the injured were rushed to nearby Laxmangarh government hospital as well as to Sikar hospital.

On receiving the information, Sikar District Collector Mukul Sharma, SP Bhawan Bhushan Yadav, City DSP (IPS) Shaheen C and ADM Ratan Kumar reached the spot.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

CM Sharma extends condolences to bereaved family

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma condoled the loss of lives in the accident and extended condolences to the bereaved family. He directed the authorities to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

In a post on X Sharma wrote, "The loss of life in the bus accident in Sikar's Laxmangarh area is extremely sad and heartbreaking. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families of the deceased. The concerned officials have been directed to ensure proper treatment of the injured. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give place to the departed souls in his feet and grant speedy recovery to the injured. Om Shanti."