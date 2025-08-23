ISRO Unveils Bharatiya Antariksh Station Module Model At Bharat Mandapam In Delhi - VIDEO

ANI

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday unvelied a 3.8-meter by 8-meter BAS-01 module model of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) at Bharat Mandapam. The unveiling took place as part of the two-day National Space Day celebrations held in the national capital. It is the first component of India's Bharatiya Antariksh Station.

India aims to launch the first module of its home-grown space station, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), by 2028, signaling a major leap in its space ambitions. With this move, India would join the exclusive club of nations that operate space laboratories in orbit, showcasing its growing capabilities in human spaceflight and space infrastructure. By 2035, India aims to expand the station to five modules.

Currently, there are only two orbital laboratories, the International Space Station, operated by five space agencies and China's Tiangong space station.

The unveiled BAS-01 module, weighs approximately 10 tonnes. BAS-01 will orbit Earth at an altitude of 450 kilometers and is packed with indigenous systems that showcase India’s growing space engineering prowess.

Key features include:

Indigenously developed Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS)

Bharat Docking System

Bharat Berthing Mechanism

Automated Hatch System

The Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) is being designed as a next-generation modular space station with advanced capabilities to support long-duration missions and ensure crew safety.

In addition to its core systems, BAS will include:

Refilling capabilities for propulsion and ECLSS fluids to enable extended operations

Radiation shielding and thermal control systems for crew protection in harsh space environments

Micro Meteoroid Orbital Debris (MMOD) protection to guard against space debris impacts

Space suits and airlocks to support extravehicular activity (EVA), allowing astronauts to conduct spacewalks

Plug-and-play integrated avionics, enabling flexible module upgrades and system scalability.

Commercial Use Of BAS

Notably, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) is poised to play a key role in ushering India into the commercial space sector. Beyond scientific research, BAS is envisioned as a platform for:

Space tourism - Offering a new frontier for commercial ventures

International collaborations - Enabling joint missions, experiments, and docking by global partners

Private sector involvement - Creating opportunities for Indian space startups and industries

Educational impact - Inspiring students and young professionals to pursue careers in space science, technology, and innovation.