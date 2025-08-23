Kerala Lottery Result: August 23, 2025 - Karunya KR-720 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Pixabay

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Karunya KR-720 on Saturday, August 23, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KR-720 for Thursday, 23-08-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

(Common to all series)

KF 261432（THRISSUR）

Agent Name: SIVADASAN P

Agency No.: R 565

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

KA 261432 KB 261432

KC 261432 KD 261432

KE 261432 KG 261432

KH 261432 KJ 261432

KK 261432 KL 261432 KM 261432

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000/- [30 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

KJ 816050（THRISSUR）

Agent Name: THRISSUR

Agency No.: R 4119

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

KL 178997（KANNUR）

Agent Name: DHANESH K

Agency No.: C 5846

For the tickets ending with the following numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

0467 0574 0880 1457 1505 1771 1833 2315 3383 5265 5902 6383 6632 6788 6932 7050 7650 7870 9346 9870

5th Prize: ₹2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0136 3079 5494 6420 6724 9983

6th Prize: ₹1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0627 0897 1062 1072 1323 1772 1834 2732 2765 2966 3255 3735 4025 4104 4499 4618 4828 4954 5023 5673 5766 6204 6213 6411 6614 7400 9300 9351 9471 9504

7th Prize: ₹500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0072 0334 0358 0367 0594 0605 0620 0782 0845 1144 1222 1452 1471 1477 1552 1600 1715 1752 1793 2053 2355 2420 2521 2525 2586 2719 2823 3303 3849 3910 3952 4122 4285 4561 4708 4900 5028 5071 5229 5758 5791 5890 6016 6208 6307 6394 6403 6685 6798 6800 6838 6967 7010 7269 7324 7361 7409 7417 7446 7473 8100 8165 8361 8409 8416 8432 8570 8861 8947 8996 9380 9579 9618 9626 9876 9989

8th Prize: ₹200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0073 0113 0123 0126 0974 1025 1044 1154 1400 1719 1899 2152 2170 2346 2365 2421 2551 2634 2722 2801 2856 2976 2985 3009 3042 3071 3145 3164 3253 3278 3506 3857 3907 4139 4333 4344 4536 4743 5098 5121 5131 5280 5318 5464 5553 5618 5639 5882 6007 6018 6040 6226 6313 6721 6986 7164 7336 7373 7485 7553 7577 7716 7884 7965 8013 8048 8269 8370 8387 8556 8608 8627 8774 8945 8979 8988 9076 9103 9174 9198 9248 9339 9569 9704 9756 9760 9779 9787 9855 9867 9881 9912

9th Prize: ₹100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0043 0054 0084 0159 0379 0441 0692 0989 1298 1387 1410 1439 1443 1456 1532 1723 1762 1875 1890 1919 1926 1940 1956 1964 2051 2196 2295 2473 2517 2534 2547 2605 2737 2742 2746 2777 2779 2807 2880 2891 3090 3173 3179 3334 3396 3411 3701 3738 3777 3794 4008 4072 4157 4208 4277 4329 4456 4575 4577 4648 4831 4838 4846 4851 4897 5037 5145 5153 5206 5228 5232 5301 5390 5556 5591 5644 5681 5717 5959 6046 6089 6108 6119 6161 6181 6199 6231 6299 6357 6370 6469 6558 6636 6671 6674 6692 6893 6998 7028 7112 7135 7254 7298 7311 7346 7434 7457 7498 7513 7651 7696 7783 7799 7811 7830 7899 8091 8109 8121 8148 8261 8413 8444 8465 8486 8513 8705 8761 8770 8784 8809 8830 8854 8879 8895 8911 8912 8949 8977 9398 9410 9431 9525 9697

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results of the Kerala Lottery can be checked on the official websites of statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info and follow the steps.

How to claim the prize money

If you think you've won a prize, check your lottery ticket numbers with the ones printed in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number matches a winning number, you can get a prize. To get your prize, go to the Kerala Lottery offices at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram within 30 days after the draw. Winners are advised to take the winning ticket and a valid ID to claim their prize money.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.