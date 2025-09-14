Thane: ATM Operators Embezzle Over Rs 2.04 Lakh In Badlapur; Fraud Exposed After Audit | FPJ

Mumbai: A serious case of financial fraud has come to light in Badlapur city, where ATM operators deposited a small portion of the assigned cash into machines and misused the remaining amount for personal gain. The total embezzled sum has been recorded at Rs 2,04,500, raising concerns over the security and trustworthiness of ATM cash management systems.

The incident occurred between April 5 and May 12, 2025. Two ATM custodians, Jai Patil and Bhushan Kadu, appointed by Hitachi Cash Management Services, were responsible for depositing cash into ATM machines located near Badlapur East Railway Station, as reported by Loksatta. However, instead of depositing the full designated amounts, the duo deposited lesser sums into two machines and kept the remaining cash for themselves.

The fraud was discovered during the company’s internal audit, which revealed discrepancies in the deposited amounts. Following this, company officials approached the Badlapur East Police Station and lodged an official complaint. Based on the findings, a case has been registered against both accused under charges of fraud and embezzlement.

Police have begun further investigation to trace how the misappropriated funds were used and whether additional parties may be involved. The incident has shocked many citizens, as ATMs are generally regarded as secure and trustworthy. In response, the company has stated it will implement stricter monitoring systems and tighter controls to prevent such breaches in the future.

Fake App Links on WhatsApp Result in ₹6 Lakh Fraud in Badlapur and Ambernath

Two separate cases of online financial fraud amounting to nearly Rs 6 lakh have been reported in Ambernath and Badlapur. In both cases, fraudsters tricked victims by sending fake WhatsApp links impersonating government and bank services. The victims have filed complaints, and police are investigating the scams.

A man in his 40s from Ambernath East received a WhatsApp message displaying the Union Bank of India logo while he was at work. The message urged him to activate the bank’s mobile app. Trusting the link, he downloaded the app, only to later discover it was fake. Shortly after, Rs 4,98,993 was withdrawn from his bank account. Upon realising the fraud, he reported the matter to the Shivajinagar police, who have registered a case, according to Loksatta.