 Thane: Massive Fire At Two-Wheeler Garage Causes Property Damage, No Injuries Reported
Thane: Massive Fire At Two-Wheeler Garage Causes Property Damage, No Injuries Reported

Thane: Massive Fire At Two-Wheeler Garage Causes Property Damage, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out at a two-wheeler garage near Castle Mill Naka in Thane's Uthalsar area in the early hours of September 13. Property damage was reported, but no injuries occurred. Fire crews and local residents brought the blaze under control within 20 minutes.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 02:23 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Massive Fire At Two-Wheeler Garage Causes Property Damage, No Injuries Reported | Representative Photo

Thane: A fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday, September 13, at a two-wheeler repair garage located near Castle Mill Naka in Thane’s Uthalsar area. The blaze, which started around 1:12 am in the Nirmaladevi Dighe Small Industries Complex, caused damage to property but fortunately resulted in no injuries.

The affected unit, a small 8x6-foot garage owned by a local mechanic identified as Ansari, suffered losses including a two-wheeler, a compressor, and several tools used for vehicle repair, as reported by Midday.

Emergency response teams, including the Thane Fire Brigade, Rabodi Police, and members of the Disaster Management Cell, arrived at the scene with one fire engine, a rescue van, and a support vehicle. With assistance from local residents, the fire was brought under control within 20 minutes and was fully extinguished by 1:30 am. Officials have confirmed that no casualties occurred, and the situation has since been declared safe.

Fire Destroys 29 Electricity Meters in Thane Residential Building; No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out early Thursday morning in the electricity meter cabin of a residential building in Thane city, damaging 29 meters but causing no injuries, an official confirmed.

Details of the Incident

The blaze was reported at around 4:10 am on the ground floor of the four-storey Vikas Co-operative Housing Society, located behind Anand Talkies in Sainath Nagar. Thane’s disaster management cell chief, Yasin Tadvi, provided details of the incident, as reported by news agency PTI.

Following the alert, local police, fire brigade teams, disaster management personnel, and officials from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (Mahavitaran) swiftly responded to the scene.

The fire, which affected a total of 29 electricity meters, was fully doused by 5:00 am. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

