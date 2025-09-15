Mumbai News: Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Inaugurates Pigeon House At Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Inaugurates Pigeon House At Sanjay Gandhi National Park |

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, on Sunday inaugurated a newly constructed pigeon house at Teen Murti Podanpur inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The initiative was supported by the Adinath Digambar Jain Mandir, with several eminent members of the Digambar Jain community present.

Balancing Animal Welfare and Public Health

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister Lodha emphasized the need to strike a balance between animal welfare and public health. “It is essential to ensure that pigeons receive food and water, but at the same time, we must protect citizens from possible health risks. The middle path is to set up pigeon houses in forested areas, away from human settlements,” he said.

Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Inaugurates Pigeon House At Sanjay Gandhi National Park |

Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Inaugurates Pigeon House At Sanjay Gandhi National Park |

Pigeons Provided Care in Safe Zones

The minister had earlier suggested that pigeons should be provided with food and water in areas without human habitation to prevent health hazards in densely populated urban zones. Acting on this idea, the new pigeon house was set up within the natural surroundings of the national park.

Model for Future Initiatives

This initiative is expected to serve as a model for future efforts, allowing citizens to fulfill their compassion for birds while ensuring public spaces remain clean and safe.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/



