Acharya Devvrat Takes Additional Charge As Maharashtra Governor After Radhakrishnan’s Election As Vice President

Following the election of C.P. Radhakrishnan as Vice President of India, President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat to hold additional charge as Governor of Maharashtra.

Acharya Devvrat, accompanied by his wife Darshana Devi, arrived in Mumbai on Sunday morning by Tejas Express from Ahmedabad. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde accorded him a warm welcome at Mumbai Central Railway Station.

On his arrival, the Governor was presented with a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the Railway Police. Several dignitaries were present on the occasion, including Minister of Skill Development Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, BMC Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, ACS (Protocol) Manisha Mhaiskar, Director General of Railway Police Prashant Burude, Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, Secretary to the Governor Dr. Prashant Narnaware, Deputy Secretary S. Ramamoorthy, and Mumbai District Collector Aanchal Goyal.

Later at Raj Bhavan, Acharya Devvrat was also given a Guard of Honour by the Mumbai Police. He will formally assume additional charge as Governor of Maharashtra on Monday, September 15, at 11 a.m. in the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan.

A Veteran Administrator and Educationist

Acharya Devvrat has been serving as the Governor of Gujarat since July 2019. Prior to this, he held the post of Governor of Himachal Pradesh from August 2015 to July 2019. Before his gubernatorial assignments, he was the Principal of Gurukul Kurukshetra in Haryana and was actively involved in the fields of education and social service.

C.P. Radhakrishnan, who was serving as the Governor of Maharashtra, resigned after being elected Vice President of India. In the recently held election, Radhakrishnan, fielded by the NDA, secured 452 votes, defeating INDIA bloc candidate and former Supreme Court judge Justice B. Sudarshan Reddy, who received 300 votes. He was sworn in as Vice President on September 12.

