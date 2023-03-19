Thane: 9-year-old girl from Shahapur succumbs to dog bite injuries | Stray Dog/ Representative pic

A month after being bitten by a stray dog, a 9-year-old girl from Shahapur succumbed to her injuries on March 16 while undergoing treatment at the Kasturba Hospital. On February 16, Arohi Bhagare was playing near her house when a canine bit her.

Shahapur police station Police Inspector Rajkumar Upase said, “After the incident, she was taken to the Shahapur district hospital for treatment and later shifted to the Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai. Following the minor's death, preventive treatment has been started on ten people, who were in Adminiscontact with Arohi, including her parents, at Shahapur district hospital.”

Administration to curb stray dog menace

An official from the Thane Collectorate said, “We are in process of planning various activities to curb the stray dog menace at Shahapur. The anti-rabies vaccine programmes will also be initiated.”

Shashikant Dayama, a social activist, said, “The attack on a 9-year-old girl by a stray dog exposed the shoddy work of local authorities in controlling the menace. The authorities should take concrete steps to prevent such incidents in future.”