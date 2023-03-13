13 dog bite victims rush to Mumbai after panic over injection in Palghar

Stray Dog/ Representative pic

Miscommunication between the Rural Hospital (RH) and Primary Health Centre (PHC) about the availability of immunoglobulin injection, which is required for the treatment of dog bites, made 13 patients rush to Mumbai for treatment.

There was panic amongst the dog-bitten patients due to the carefree attitude shown by the health department in the Palghar district. The lack of basic health facilities has again been highlighted by this incidence as Palghar district is infamous for child deaths due to malnutrition and other health facilities.

Possibly-infected dog bites 13 in Mahim village

About 13 people were bitten by a dog feared of being infected by rabies on March 11 in Mahim village in Palghar taluka. The first couple of the patients were given primary treatment in Mahim PHC and were referred to Palghar RH as the immunoglobulin injection was unavailable at Mahim PHC. The number of dog-bitten patients rose to 13 till late evening.

The Palghar RH also communicated the unavailability of the same and the patients were forced to go to Mumbai for treatment. This was communicated with Mahim PHC and the Mahim PHC referred the rest of the patients to a government hospital in Mumbai as almost all the patients have a grade three injury and the medical officer felt the necessity of treatment with immunoglobulin injection.

Victim's death creates panic in village

Another patient with a dog bite died a week ago in Mahim as he had not taken the medication prescribed by the Mahim PHC. This led to panic among the relatives of patients who had been bitten by a dog on March 11. Six of the bitten took private vehicles and the other seven were taken in a government ambulance to Mumbai.

The Civil Surgeon and the RH Palghar came up with a version of the availability of 10 immunoglobulin injections. But this was too late as 13 patients had already travelled 150 km to Mumbai to get the same. If the availability of this injection was well communicated earlier with the Mahim PHC medical officer the panic situation could have been avoided. The district administration has taken serious note of this miscommunication and is going to inquire about this matter.

Ad-hoc situation raised in Mahim PHC

The district health officer Dr Daynand Suryavashi took cognizance of this ad-hoc situation which had been raised in Mahim PHC and has started a process to procure 100 immunoglobulin injections. 10 each injection will be kept at Chinchani, Dandi, Tarapur, Mahim and Agashi PHC and the balance of 50 will be kept with the district health office to be used as and when required.