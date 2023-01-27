Bihar: In a bizarre incident stray dog attacks and injures more than 70 people in Ara | Pixabay

A stray dog went on a biting spree, attacking 70 people in Ara town of Bihar, police said on Thursday.

Bhojpur Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar said that the dog attacked 70 people in Shivganj, Shitla Tola, Mahadeva Road and Sadar Hospital areas on Wednesday.

He said all the injured people are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

The police and civic authorities have intensified the search for the dog, he said, adding security personnel have also been deployed in certain areas.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)