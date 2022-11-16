On camera: Dog bites school boy in Greater Noida, yet another case of dog menace from residence lifts goes viral

On Tuesday afternoon, a dog attacked a six-year-old boy inside the elevator of the La Residentia society in Techzone 4, Greater Noida West. Reportedly, the incident occurred when the boy was returning home from school, along his mother.
The video having captured from the CCTV camera inside the society lift records the incident. As seen in the video, we can see the school-goer along his mother making space for the pet dog to enter the space, as soon as it steps in along the hooman, it grabs the hand of the little boy. Reports claim that the boy who was bit by the dog is doing fine now.
In the recent past, the city and its beighbourhood reported similar cases of dog attacks of delivery partners and young kids. In mid-October, when an infant was brutally slit to intestines and killed by a dog in Noida, residents stepped to streets protesting against the dog menace in the region.
Following the multiple dog attacks causing fear among humans, Noida imposed Rs 10,000 fine if pet animals led to any nuisance. multiple incidents of dog menace, Noida imposes Rs 10,000 fine if pet animals cause nuisance
