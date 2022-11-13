After multiple incidents of dog menace, Noida imposes Rs 10,000 fine if pet animals cause nuisance

After multiple incidents of dog menace, Noida imposes Rs 10,000 fine for mishap caused by pet animals from March 2023 | Pixabay

Noida: Amid rising cases of the menace caused by dogs, the Noida Authority has formulated a policy regarding pet animals.

As per the guidelines issued by the authority, pet owners have to register their dogs or cats by January 31 next year or they will have to pay a fine. Furthermore, in case of any mishap caused due to pet dogs or cats a penalty of Rs 10,000 will be imposed.

Decision taken at 207th board meeting of the Noida Authority

The decision was taken in the 207th board meeting of the Noida authority in accordance with the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

The authority approved the policy to govern the keeping of pets and feeding of strays in the wake of several instances of dog bites reported in the city.

"In Noida Authority's 207th board meeting, decisions were taken regarding the policy formulation of Noida Authority for stray/pet dogs/pet cats. The policy has been decided by the authority following the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India for Noida region," the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari, said in a tweet.

Under a new policy of the Noida Authority, the registration of pet dogs or cats is mandatory till January 31, 2023, or a penalty will be imposed in case of non-registration.

Sterilization also made mandatory

The sterilization or antirabies vaccination of pet dogs has also been made mandatory while in case of violation there is a provision to impose a fine of Rs 2000 every month.

"Sterilization/antirabies vaccination of pet dogs has been made mandatory. In case of violation (from March 1, 2023), provision for imposition of a fine of Rs 2000 per month," the CEO said.

"With the consent of RWA/AOA/village residents, the construction of a dog shelter for sick/aggressive street dogs whose maintenance will be the responsibility of the concerned RWA/AOA," the authority informed in a tweet.

Feeding area needs to be marked

It was further informed that the feeding place in the outdoor area will be marked where necessary and arrangements for food and drink will be made by the feeders/RWA /AOA only.

"If a pet dog is littered in a public place, it will be the responsibility of the animal owner to clean it," it said.

The authority also said that the treatment of the injured person or animal will be the responsibility of the owner of the pet.

"In case of any untoward incident due to pet dog/cat, treatment of injured person/animal will be done by the owner of the pet dog along with the imposition of fine of Rs 10,000 from March 1, 2023," it added.

The decision came after multiple complaints and reports of dog bites in the Noida region.