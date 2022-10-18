Noida: Residents call protests, block road after infant dies of stray dog bite | Pinterest/Twitter

Noida: Following the death of a one-year-old due to a stray dog bite, the residents of a housing society in Noida's Sector 100, have called a protest and blocked roads on Tuesday.

Noida Authority official, OSD, Indu Prakash said that the civic body would construct four shelter homes for stray dogs.

"The work is in progress. We have already started sterilising stray dogs in 2017 and 40,000 dogs have been sterilised so far. We will build shelter homes for dogs in the same way as we have been doing for cows," said Prakash.

However, the residents of the housing society were not satisfied with the authorities and continued their protest.

Residents are not happy with Noida authorities

Speaking to ANI, a resident said, "We are not satisfied with the authorities. There are no changes in stray dogs even after returning from shelter homes. We have raised this issue since 2018 but nothing has happened." Another resident, Priyanka, said the authorities have decided to catch all dogs and send them to shelter homes.

"The authorities have decided to catch all dogs and send them to shelter homes. We will only be satisfied if they take action according to their decision and solve our issues. There are 11 dogs in society and it is impossible for us to step out. The authorities claim that they will form a separate shelter for them because we don't want them here," she added.

"The authorities have announced that they will sterilise them and we will release them after one month, but we have not agreed to this decision. They are saying they will work under the guidelines, but we cannot leave our children to die. This is private property, not public land," said a resident of the same society.

Last night, a one-year-old child died after being bitten by a stray dog.

The child was taken to a hospital where he was undergoing treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries late at night, said Gautam Budh Nagar Police.

"Yesterday, the work of road construction was going on in Lotus Blue Society under Police Station Sector-39 area, when a stray dog bit and injured a child. Later, the child was admitted to Reality Hospital Sector-110, where the child was undergoing treatment. The said child died during treatment at night," said police.

The police further said necessary action is being taken.

Pitbull, Rottweiler, and Dogo Argentino breeds are not allowed in Ghaziabad

Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has banned residents from keeping Pitbull, Rottweiler, and Dogo Argentino dog breeds as pets.

The order came after a series of pet dog attacks in the area.

The Municipal Corporation on Saturday issued a host of other guidelines on Saturday for pet owners.

According to the guidelines, pet owners will have to get a licence for their dogs, which will be issued from November 1, 2022.