 Thane: 50-Year-Old Biker Dies After Being Hit By Truck At Ovala Naka On Ghodbunder Road
NK GuptaUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 01:27 AM IST
Representative Photo

A 50-year-old biker died after being hit by a cement truck tanker at Ovala Naka located on Ghodbunder Road in Thane at 1.30pm on Wednesday. According to the Kasarwadavli police, the driver of the truck fled the scene after the accident.

The deceased has been identified as Bhagwan Patel, 50, an electrician by profession. He lived with three children and his wife in the Shrinagar area of Wagale estate, Thane. According to the police, the victim was on his motorcycle heading towards the Ghodbunder area from Kasarwadvli when a cement truck tanker hit him from behind. As he fell and sustained injuries, locals alerted the local police and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival. Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police sub-inspector Kishor Bodke said, “We learned that the driver of the cement truck tanker fled after leaving the vehicle. We have launched a manhunt to arrest him. We hope we will nab him soon.”

