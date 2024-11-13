J&K Accident: Several Pilgrims Injured In Collision Between Two Buses In Reasi; Visuals Surface

Image of the two buses that collided in Reasi. | ANI

Reasi (J&K): Several pilgrims were injured in a collision between two buses in Reasi on Wednesday. The bus was going from Katra, Vaishno Devi to Shivkhori, Deputy Commissioner, Reasi said.

Deputy Commissioner Reasi Vishesh Paul Mahajan said that the injured have been shifted to hospital.

Statement Of Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Vishesh Paul Mahajan

Vishesh Paul Mahajan said, "The bus was going from Katra to Shivkhori. Some people have been injured and have been taken to the hospital in SHO vehicles and ambulances. The injuries are minor in nature. The SHO has been instructed to take strict action in the matter as the passengers are scared."

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Several people injured in collision between two buses in Reasi pic.twitter.com/7qjKedgfOS — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2024

A pilgrim said that there were 40 people in the bus including children.

"15 to 20 people have been injured. They have been shifted to hospital in Reasi after Deputy Commissioner came. We started from Katra at 9 am. The accident took place due to negligence of driver of the other vehicle. 15 people are grievously injured,"the pilgrim said.

Deputy Commissioner Mahajan ordered to place a crane on the spot to clear the path. Further details are awaited.

