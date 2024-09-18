J&K: 1 Army Soldier Dies After Army Vehicle Meets With Accident In Rajouri's Manjakote Area; Condolences Pour In

Manish Prasad | X

Rajouri: One Army personnel died after an army vehicle met with an accident in the Manjakote area of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Baljeeet Singh.

Indian Army's GOC White Knight Corps expressed condolences to the family of the deceased.

Tweet Of Indian Army's GOC White Knight Corps

"GOC WhiteKnightCorps and all ranks expressed condolences to the family of L/Nk Baljeet Sing, the braveheart who lost his life in a tragic road accident near Manjakote, Rajouri, during counter-insurgency duty. We pray for the recovery of the injured," GOC White KnightCorps posted on X.

#IndianArmy #GOC #WhiteKnightCorps and all ranks express deepest condolences to the family of L/Nk Baljeet Singh ,the braveheart who lost his life in a tragic road accident near #Manjakote, #Rajouri during counter Insurgency duty.



We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.… — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) September 17, 2024

Read Also J&K: Indian Army Soldier Injured After Terrorists Open Fire At Sunjwan Military Station

Earlier, officials informed that four Army personnel were injured after an army vehicle met with an accident in the Manjakote area of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Saleem Ahmed Bhatti, Block Medical Officer (BMO) Government Primary Health Centre Manjakote, said all the injured were admitted to PHC Manjakote, after which later on they were referred to 150 General Hospital, an Armed Forces hospital in Rajouri.

More details are awaited.