Thane: 50 cycles distributed to Adivasi students of Yeoor hills on international women's day | Prashant Narvekar

To empower girls in their education, the Maharashtra Go Green Foundation and Thane Citizens Foundation distributed 50 cycles to Adivasi students of Yeoor hills and celebrated international women's day.

Kasber Augustine, president of Thane Citizens Foundation said, " We have noticed from last few months that the Adivasi students of Yeoor hills in Thane used to go to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) school number 9 and 65 by walking more than 3-4 km so we thought of distributing them the cycles so that they can go to school for education easily. We distributed cycles to 36 girls and also 14 mothers of the boys in the area."

'Such initiatives will motivate girls to continue their studies further'

Prakash Gaikwad, one of the teachers at TMC school number 65 said, "The initiative by the Maharashtra Go Green Foundation and Thane Citizens Foundation is an appreciable one. They have given wings for education to the 50 Adivasi students. Such initiatives will motivate the girls to continue their studies further."

Prakash Gaikwad, one of the teachers at TMC school number 65 said that such initiatives will motivate the girls to continue their studies further | Prashant Narvekar