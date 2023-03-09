Thane: Fire in Dombivli godown, efforts to douse blaze underway; none hurt |

Thane: A fire broke out in a godown on Thursday, March 9 in Dombivli. According to the preliminary information received no injuries or casualties has been reported. The efforts to douse fire is underway.

The Kalyan Dombivli Regional Disaster Management Cell received information of the fire around 2.10 am and they rushed to the spot. Reportedly, the fire broke out around 1 am in a godown at Khambal Pada near Pendharkar College in Dombivli.

The officials said that the perfume godown beside CNG gas pump in the are caught fire; apart from the Dombivli MIDC and Kalyan fire stations, personnel from Thane, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi, Navi Mumbai areas also had to be rushed in. Currently there are at least five fire vehicles at the spot.

The visuals show fire continually blazing even as the firefighters are attempting to douse it; a thick smoke eminating from the fire enveloped the surroundings.