Thane: 4 killed as car jumps divider, hits bus on Mumbai-Nashik road

Four occupants of a sports car have been killed and as many others injured after the vehicle hit a road divider and collided with a bus on Mumbai-Nashik highway here in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The accident took place around 11.30 pm on Sunday near Pimplas village under Kongaon police station limits of Bhiwandi division when the car was on way to Mumbai from Nashik, an official at Bhiwandi police control room said.

The car driver apparently lost control over the wheels.

As a result, the vehicle hit a road divider and then jumped over to the opposite lane where it collided head-on with a private bus, which was heading from Mumbai to Shirdi, the official said.

Four car occupants died on the spot. They have been identified as Gokul Gavte (29), Pankaj Jawle (29), car driver Jwala V B Singh (27) and Gaurav Sudhir Singh (27), he said.

Two other persons travelling in the car and two bus passengers received injuries.

They were admitted to a hospital in Bhiwandi and were reported to be out of danger, the official said.

The Kongaon police registered a case under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 304-A (causing death by negligence), and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said.