Mumbai: Trolley of CSMT-Hyderabad special train derails while departing; no injuries reported

A trolley of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Hyderabad special train derailed while departing from CSMT station on Sunday.

According to Central Railway, the incident took place around 10 pm, and no injuries have been reported so far and relief trains were moved to the site for restoration.

"One trolley of a coach 2nd from engine of 02701 CSMT-Hyderabad Special derailed while departing from CSMT station.Time 10.00pm. No injury to any passengers. Relief trains have been moved to site for restoration. Repercussions: UP & Down fast line trains b/w CSMT-Byculla section," Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway, tweeted.