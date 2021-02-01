Mumbai: Trolley of CSMT-Hyderabad special train derails while departing; no injuries reported

A trolley of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Hyderabad special train derailed while departing from CSMT station on Sunday.
According to Central Railway, the incident took place around 10 pm, and no injuries have been reported so far and relief trains were moved to the site for restoration.
"One trolley of a coach 2nd from engine of 02701 CSMT-Hyderabad Special derailed while departing from CSMT station.Time 10.00pm. No injury to any passengers. Relief trains have been moved to site for restoration. Repercussions: UP & Down fast line trains b/w CSMT-Byculla section," Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway, tweeted.
Due to the derailment, three trains have been short terminated - 07617 Nanded-CSMT Special train at Byculla, 02533 Lucknow-CSMT at Dadar, and 02120 Karmali-CSMT at Thane.
The services were restored after rerailment was done at 1.17 am and the train departed the site at 2.27 am on Monday.
Meanwhile, local train services in Mumbai region will restart for the general public from February 1. Travel by local trains, lifeline for millions of people living in Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns, was severely restricted after the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)