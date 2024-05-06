Mumbai News: Doctors And Activist Allege Government Of Hiding Side- Effects Of Covishield Vaccine

Representative Image | PTI

Doctors and activists have alleged that the Indian government knew about the rare syndrome being caused due to the side-effect of Covishield vaccine and still administered it to the country. It has also alleged that Serum Institute of India denied Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) as a side effect but included it as a risk in their vaccine’s Product Insert.

Awaken India Movement (AIM), an organisation that has been working on virus research, virus tests, vaccine research, pandemic act protocols, lockdown effects and more, expressed deep concerns over the safety of the Covishield vaccine, manufactured by SII along with all other Covid Vaccines that were approved under emergency use authorization and without completing Clinical trials.

On Monday, AIM organised a discussion on the safety and concerns surrounding the Covishield vaccine. Three Doctors, a lawyer, a science professor and parents of two people died due to adverse effects of the vaccine, attended the event and shared their concerns regarding the vaccine.

AIM Alleges Indian Govt Of Suppressing Side Effects Of Covid Vaccine

AIM claimed that the Indian government knew about TTS being a side effect of the Covid vaccine since May 2021 following the death of a 33-year-old frontline worker. It also alleged that the Serum Institute (SII) denied that their vaccine could cause TTS, but quietly included it as a risk in their vaccine’s Product Insert in October 2021.

The organisation alleged that the government has ignored the rising number of cases of tragic deaths post Covid vaccination and continued to promote covid vaccines as safe and effective, without scientific investigation and invoking epidemiology.

“Product Insert was never seen by the people, because medical personnel simply came up with a filled injection. The circumstance of government buying and forcing vaccination means the vaccinated do not have a possibility of seeing the Product Insert. The Indian government never considered Prior Informed Consent is a necessity,” stated AIM.

AIM Urges Compensation For Victims Of Covid Vaccine

AIM urged the government to compensate all the victims of Covid Vaccines and establish fast track courts and vaccine courts to provide swift justice to the vaccine injured. It also demanded that officials who lied, misguided and coerced people into taking the vaccines must be held accountable and criminally punished for causing widespread deaths and injuries on the citizens of the country.

The organisation also demanded implementation of active surveillance and monitoring mechanisms to ensure early identification of vaccine adverse events. It also demanded review of the science behind all the Covid vaccines and audit their commercialisation.