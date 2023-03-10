e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: 30 families evacuated from Mumbra building after major fire in ground-floor shop; visuals surface

Thane: 30 families evacuated from Mumbra building after major fire in ground-floor shop; visuals surface

Two fire engines were dispatched, and the blaze was extinguished in an hour

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
Thane: 30 families evacuated from Mumbra building | ANI

Thane: At least 30 families were evacuated from a five-story building in Thane, Maharashtra, after a major fire broke out in its ground-floor shop on Friday morning, according to a civic official. According to him, no one was hurt in the incident.

"A major fire broke out in a grocery shop located on the ground floor of a five-storey building in Sri Lanka area of Mumbra around 9 am," Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said.

Residents moved to safety

"A major tragedy was averted as the residents were moved to safety in time by the fire brigade personnel and the RDMC staff," he said.

Two fire engines were dispatched, and the blaze was extinguished in an hour, according to Sawant, who added that the cause of the fire is being investigated.

(With PTI inputs)

Read Also
Thane: 35-year-old man dies in fire at Shilphata area; blaze caused by transformer explosion
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: 30 families evacuated from Mumbra building after major fire in ground-floor shop; visuals...

Thane: 30 families evacuated from Mumbra building after major fire in ground-floor shop; visuals...

WATCH: Mumbai's dabbawalas present Australian PM Anthony Albanese a tiffin box during meet in city

WATCH: Mumbai's dabbawalas present Australian PM Anthony Albanese a tiffin box during meet in city

Navi Mumbai: Krantijyot Mahila Vikas Foundation meets Panvel Tehsildar over safety of women

Navi Mumbai: Krantijyot Mahila Vikas Foundation meets Panvel Tehsildar over safety of women

Navi Mumbai: Kokilaben Hospital to train 1 lakh Navi Mumbaikars to perform CPR

Navi Mumbai: Kokilaben Hospital to train 1 lakh Navi Mumbaikars to perform CPR

Navi Mumbai: Former PMC LoP honours Women Small Entrepreneurs on International Women's Day

Navi Mumbai: Former PMC LoP honours Women Small Entrepreneurs on International Women's Day