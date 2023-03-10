Thane: 30 families evacuated from Mumbra building after major fire in ground-floor shop; visuals surface

Thane: 30 families evacuated from Mumbra building | ANI

Thane: At least 30 families were evacuated from a five-story building in Thane, Maharashtra, after a major fire broke out in its ground-floor shop on Friday morning, according to a civic official. According to him, no one was hurt in the incident.

"A major fire broke out in a grocery shop located on the ground floor of a five-storey building in Sri Lanka area of Mumbra around 9 am," Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said.

Residents moved to safety

"A major tragedy was averted as the residents were moved to safety in time by the fire brigade personnel and the RDMC staff," he said.

Two fire engines were dispatched, and the blaze was extinguished in an hour, according to Sawant, who added that the cause of the fire is being investigated.

(With PTI inputs)

#Watch | A fire broke out on the ground floor of a building near to a private school in #Thane's Mumbra neighbourhood. There have been no casualties reported: Thane Municipal Corporation.#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/LB6ambyo9N — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) March 10, 2023

Maharashtra | A fire broke out on the ground floor of the building adjacent to a private school located in Thane's Mumbra area. 4 fire engines deployed at the spot. No casualties reported: Thane Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/trCRUbGSyh — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2023