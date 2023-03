Thane: 35-year-old man dies in fire at Shilphata area; blaze caused by transformer explosion | Representative Image

Thane: A 35-year-old man died after fire erupted in a transformer in Shilphata area. Fire tenders are at the spot, said officials.

The incident happened on Friday morning and was reported with Disaster Management Cell at around 6.20 am.

Further details awaited