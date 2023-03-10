Kerala: IAF deploys helicopter to extinguish fire at Kochi's Brahmapuram waste processing plant

IAF deploys helicopter to douse the Brahmapuram fire (left), Indian Navy has been assisting in dousing the fire as well (right) | Twitter

Kochi: The Indian Air Force deployed a Mi 17 V5 helicopter to help in extinguishing a fire at the Brahmapuram waste processing plant. The fire occurred on March 2.

According to IAF officials, as many as six shuttles were flown to the affected area from a nearby water reservoir and 10,800 litres of water were dropped. The helicopter was of the Air Force Station Sulur.

"On 07 March 23, a Mi 17 V5 helicopter of AF Stn Sulur carried out 'Bambi Bucket' operations to assist in extinguishing fire at Brahmapuram waste processing plant. SIx shuttles were flown to the affected area from a nearby water reservoir and 10800 litres of water were dropped," Tweeted SAC_IAF.

Holiday declared as a health precaution in different areas

Earlier on March 8, after the Kerala High Court's order regarding the fire incident at the Brahmapuram waste plant, Ernakulam District Administration has declared a holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges for the next two days as a health precaution.

The holidays (from March 9 to March 10) will be applicable for Kochi Municipal Corporation, three municipalities and three panchayats.

Apart from Kochi Corporation, a holiday has been declared in Vadavukod-Puthencruz Grama Panchayat, Kizhakkambalam Grama Panchayat, Kunnathunad Grama Panchayat, Thrikkakkara Municipality, Thrippunithura Municipality and Maradu Municipality.

SSLC, HSC Exam schedule to remain unchanged

The holiday will be applicable to Anganwadis, Kindergarten and Day Care Centres, government, Aided and Unaided, CBSE and ICSE schools. Public examinations including SSLC and Higher Secondary Examination remain unchanged.

Kerala High Court on fire incident

The Kerala high court also directed the Ernakulam District Collector to submit a comprehensive affidavit on Friday over the fire incident that happened at Brahmapuram Waste Plant.

The court was informed that the pollution was unbearable for the students, and they were sent back.