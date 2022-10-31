e-Paper Get App
Thane: 3 injured in Kalwa slab collapse

The 38-year-old building has six shops and two rooms on the ground floor and six rooms each on the upper floors, he said.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 10:34 PM IST
Thane: 3 injured in Kalwa slab collapse | FPJ
Three persons were injured when a slab from a flat in a four-storey building collapsed in Kalwa area of Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Monday. The incident took place around 10.40 am on Monday, when a slab of a flat on the first floor of Vikrant building collapsed on a barber shop on the ground floor, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Mr Sawant added, “The three persons injured are Kumar Ayush Janu Dham, 20, Quadir Salmani, 19 – both residents of the building – and Partha Nikesh Patekar, 16, who was at the saloon for a haircut. One has been seriously injured while two received minor injuries and they are being treated at Pramila Hospital in Kalwa.”

Following the incident, the civic authorities have sealed all shops and the damaged flat, the official said, adding that a decision about the other flats in the building will be taken in due course.

