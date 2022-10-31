Tragic pictures of Morbi bridge disaster that has claimed over 140 lives

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 31, 2022

A nearly 100-year-old suspension bridge over the Machchhu River in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed on Sunday

PTI

As many as 141 people have been reported dead so far, while several are missing

PTI

Rescue personnel are currently recovering more bodies from the river

PTI

The over-a-century-old bridge, which had reopened five days ago after its extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm

PTI

Around 500 people, including women and children, were on the suspension bridge when the cables supporting it snapped

PTI

The National Disaster Response Force rushed three teams to Morbi district, and are working tirelessly

PTI

Currently, 177 people have been saved and teams are searching for several others who are still missing

PTI

Compensation of Rs 4 lakh for kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured have been announced

PTI

The exact moment the horrific incident happened has been caught on CCTV camera and is going viral on social media

PTI

This incident has send shockwaves around the country

PTI

Thanks For Reading!

Morbi bridge collapse: 'Act of God' vs 'Act of Fraud', netizens revisit PM Modi's old speech...
Find out More