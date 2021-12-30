Thane: 3 including married couple killed in Bhiwandi Bypass highway accident

Three people including a couple succumbed to their injuries after they met with an accident on Bhiwandi Bypass highway in the wee hours of Monday. The police said the couple went to a Dhaba in Bhiwandi to enjoy dinner and celebrate their anniversary and upon their return, they met with the unfortunate accident.

The police said the three deceased are identified as Ramveerma Parihar (26), wife Meena Parihar (24), and Meena's brother Dr Hemraj Bhati (28).

"On Sunday evening, the couple and Bhati went to a Dhaba on Bhiwandi-Nashik highway to enjoy dinner and celebrate the first wedding anniversary of the couple. They left Mumbra on a motorcycle and riding triple seats they reached the Dhaba," said a police officer.

The police said in the wee hours of Monday, the three were returning triple seats. "It was on Bhiwandi bypass when a motorcycle applied forced brakes the three hit the motorcycle and were again hit by a vehicle coming from behind. Ramveerma and Hemraj died on the spot and Meena was shifted to Jupiter hospital in Thane. On Monday, she too succumbed to her injuries," said a police officer.

Dattaray Borate, Senior police inspector, Bhiwandi Taluka police station said, "The accident took place in the wee hours of Monday. They were riding triple seats and were without helmets. We have registered a negligence case and are investigating the matter," said Borate.

After the death of Parihar and Bhati, the family were tense as both of them were the only child of the family. The dead bodies were sent to the native in Rajasthan to perform the last rites.

