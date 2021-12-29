Mumbai: Husband held after wife dies in road accident

Mumbai: The Mankhurd police arrested a 35-year-old man after his wife died in road accident. The accused Santosh Pal who was driving a car on Mankhurd Ghatkopar Link Road on wee hours on Monday rammed his car into another car in which his wife Manju, 30 who was seating besides Santosh died.

The incident took place on early hours on Monday, Santosh and his wife Manju, a resident of Khalapur came to the city for a joy ride, on Sunday night they were returning home. Around 12.30 am at Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road their car rammed into a private cab from behind.

In the accident, Manju dashed into car's dashboard and received serious head injuries. She was rushed to a nearby hospital however she could not survive, said police.

After the primary investigation, the police registered an offence on the complaint of cab driver Mohammad Shaikh, 25 who's car got damaged in the accident. Santosh has been booked under section for rash driving (279) and causing death due to negligence (304A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with section 184 of Motor Vehicle act.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 07:00 AM IST