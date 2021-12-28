e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 04:28 PM IST

Mumbai: Period for submission of report in privilege notice against Arnab, Kangana extended

The proposal to this effect was moved in the Assembly by the chairman of the privileges committee Deepak Kesarkar and it was approved.
PTI
Mumbai: Period for submission of report in privilege notice against Arnab, Kangana extended | File Images

The Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday extended the period of submission of report by the privileges committee on the notice of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik against television anchor Arnab Goswami and actor Kangana Ranaut till the last day of the legislature's next session.

Sarnaik filed a privilege notice against Goswami, editor in chief of Republic Network, and actor Kangana Rananut on September 7 last year for breach of privilege and insult of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and others.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 04:28 PM IST
