Thane: 2 crushed to death after tree falls on auto-rickshaw; family members blame civic body for negligence, demand compensation

A day after an auto-rickshaw driver and passenger were killed after a tree fell on the auto-rickshaw. The family members blame the Municipal corporation for negligence and demand compensation of Rs 10 lakhs.

The police said the incident took place on Wednesday night at 10 pm near Dr mus marg, Ghantali, near Talao pali lake in Thane west. A huge tree fell on the auto-rickshaw numbered MH 47 AZ 4822. The two were identified as Arvind Rajbar 28, the auto-rickshaw driver a resident of ram nagar in Wagle estate and Chandrakant Patil 57, the passenger a resident of Siddharth Nagar in Rabale, Navi Mumbai. "The impact of the tree was so hard that the auto-rickshaw got half bend and the two got crushed inside. Both of them were rescued and shifted to civil hospital and were spot dead, claims the doctor," said an official.

The police said on Wednesday as both were dead no identification was done. After tracing the auto number we further reach the driver and the passengers. "The auto-rickshaw was heading from Wagle estate towards Thane railway station.it was going to drop the passengers at the station," said the official.