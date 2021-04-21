Thane: Three dead, four injured at construction site in Bhiwandi; contractor booked for negligence

Thane: The Nizampura police have booked a contractor after three workers at a construction site were killed and four were injured when they were doing repair work at a power loom industry site in Bhiwandi. The police have filed a culpable homicide not amounting to murder case as they found no safety or precautionary measures were taken for the workers.

The police said the accused contractor is identified as Umesh Ramkrishna Patil who took the contract of repairing two adjoining shops.

The Nizampura police have registered a case under section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) of the Indian Penal Code.

"After the wall collapsed and the death of three workers we first registered an accidental death report. Further on investigation, we found no safety or precautionary measures were taken for the workers. The repair work was carried out by the contractor so a case for culpable homicide and negligence was registered against him on Tuesday, April 20. We are yet to arrest him," said V Dolas, senior police inspector, Nizampura police station.

The police during investigation found the repair work of shop number 7 owned by Sneha Lata Jadhav and shop number 8 owned by Nazir Habib Shaikh. The police said in the repair work the workers were asked to remove the cement shed and angle.

On April 16, the incident took place on Friday evening at 4:30pm at Teli Chawl, Tukaram compound, Bhiwandi in Thane District. The wall repair work of the power loom shed industry was going on. The three deceased were identified as Mansukh Bhai, 45, Ranchod Prajapati, 50, and Bhagwan Jadhav, 55. While the injured include Balu Pardhi, 40, Vishwas Gaikar, 45, Anwar Shaikh, 55 and Umesh Ramkrishna Patil, 43.