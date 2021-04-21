Thane: Four arrested for smuggling tiger skin and nails in Bhiwandi

However, Ganpat Pingale, senior police inspector, Kongaon police station along with Abhijeet Patil, assistant police inspector, along with the team laid a trap and arrested them. Along with wildlife experts, the raid was conducted and skin and nails were recovered.

The police said the arrested four are identified as Prashant Singh, 21, Chetan Gauda, 23, Aryan Kadam, 23, all residents of Bhakti park near Wadala and Aniket Kadam, 25, a resident of Pratiksha Nagar in Sion Koliwada.

The Kongaon police in Bhiwandi have registered a case against them under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. "We have arrested the four who were produced in court and remanded in police custody till April 25. They claim it was brought from some rural part of Ratnagiri district. We are verifying the facts. And they were about to sell it in Mumbai," said Ganpat Pingale, senior police inspector, Kongaon police station.