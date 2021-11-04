e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 03:24 PM IST

Thane: 19-year-old held for attacking man who harrassed his cousin sister

PTI
Representative Image | Unsplash

Representative Image | Unsplash

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking and injuring a man over a dispute in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The Shanti Nagar police have arrested the accused Arbaz Khan for allegedly attacking Mohammed Safique Ansari (41), a scrap dealer, on Tuesday and injuring him, an official said.

According to the police, Ansari had confronted the accused for teasing and troubling his cousin sister, and enraged by this, Khan hit him with a heavy object and threatened to kill him.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC for attempt to murder, and further probe is underway, the official added.

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 03:24 PM IST
