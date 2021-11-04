Aryan Khan drug case: Did SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani meet NCB witness KP Gosavi? Here's what we know so far

A special investigation unit (SIT) which is probing allegations of extortion in the Mumbai cruise drug burst case, is likely to register a case against NCB's witness KP Gosavi.

The decision has come after it found CCTV footage confirming a meeting between him and Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani, India Today reported.

In a dramatic twist to the cruise liner drug raid on October 24, one of the witnesses of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the case, Prabhakar Sail, a personal bodyguard by profession, had made stunning claims in a notarized affidavit filed by him.

Sail, a resident of Andheri (E), had claimed that he heard another NCB witness and his employer KP Gosavi talking to someone over the phone and they were discussing a payoff of Rs 8 crore to Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of Mumbai NCB.

Sail further claims that when they were at Lower Parel Bridge, a woman came in a Mercedes car to the spot. Sam, Gosavi and the woman then sat in the Mercedes and started talking. Media reports have identified the woman as Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani.

Now, as per the report, it has been confirmed from the CCTV footage.

Aryan, who was arrested on October 3, was recently granted bail after Bombay High Court issued a detailed bail order which stated that the accused should appear before NCB every Friday. He was also asked to surrender his passport.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 02:36 PM IST