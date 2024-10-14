Thane: 15-Year-Old Girl Dies By Consuming Rat Poison In Ambernath After Mother Scolds Her For Excessive Phone Usage

Thane: A 15-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Thane district allegedly consumed poison after being scolded by her mother for spending too much time on the mobile phone and died during treatment, police said on Monday.
The girl, a resident of the Ambernath area, consumed a rat poison on September 26. She was then rushed to a local hospital.
Girl Dies During Treatment
As her condition became critical, she was shifted to a hospital in neighbouring Mumbai where she died on October 2, an official from Ambernath police station said.
Based on the medical report, the police on Saturday registered a case of accidental death, he said.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines