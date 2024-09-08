 'I Couldn't Fulfil The High Hopes': UPSC Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Thane; Investigation Underway
A 28-year-old civil services aspirant in Thane allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the eighth floor of a building on Saturday night. In a suicide note, he apologized to his family for not meeting their high expectations and expressed difficulty in coping with life.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 04:49 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Thane: A 28-year-old civil services aspirant allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the eighth floor of a building in Thane city, Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 8.30 pm on Saturday in the Vartak Nagar area, they said.

The police found a 'suicide' note in the man's house wherein he apologised to his family members, saying he could not fulfil everyone's high hopes and was finding it difficult to survive in this world, an official from Vartak Nagar police station said.

The official said that according to the man's friends, he might have been depressed as he could not clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam and hence took the extreme step.

The man jumped from his house located on the eighth floor of a housing complex and fell on the ground. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, he said.

The police found a suicide note in his house in which he stated, "It's difficult for me to survive in this world, sorry to my parents, brothers and everyone. I couldn't fulfil the very high hopes; I loved them, and nobody is responsible for my death."

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

The Vartak Nagar police have registered a case of accidental death, the official said.

