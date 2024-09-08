On Camera: 8 Men Storm Classroom To Mercilessly Beat 15-Year-Old Student In UP's Unnao, Police File Case Against Victim

In a shocking incident at a private school in the Bangarmau area of Unnao, a group of miscreants barged into a classroom and brutally assaulted a student. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced online, showing the attackers—around 8 to 10 boys—repeatedly throwing the victim to the ground and raining kicks and punches on him. Despite the student being severely injured, no one intervened to help. The assailants continued to beat him outside the school premises when he protested.

The incident occurred on August 31, when 15-year-old Farhan, son of Farzan from Ganj Muradabad, was attending his school classes. The attackers, identified as Lalu, alias Irshad Ahmed, Nihal, Shadab, and Shehzad, stormed into the classroom and launched a violent attack on Farhan. They hurled abuses while mercilessly beating him. Despite the brutality, no one present at the scene attempted to rescue Farhan.

As Farhan tried to escape, the attackers surrounded him and continued the assault. He was beaten so severely that he was left half-conscious. Even after school ended, three more accomplices—Tajuddin, Adnan, and Badrud Jamazaid—joined in, further attacking Farhan near the school gates.

Farhan’s family rushed to the school after being informed about the incident and took him, in critical condition, to the Bangarmau police station. However, in a shocking turn of events, the police reportedly registered a case against Farhan himself, based on the attackers' statements, and took no immediate action against the assailants.

After CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on Saturday, Circle Officer (CO) Arvind Chaurasia took cognisance of the matter. He assured that after a thorough investigation, appropriate action would be taken against the attackers.

Farhan was admitted to the district hospital for medical treatment, and the police have now launched a fresh investigation into the case. CO Chaurasia has said that if any negligence is found on the part of the police during the initial handling of the case, action will be taken against the responsible officers. A fresh FIR has also been filed on behalf of the victim's family, and further investigations are underway.