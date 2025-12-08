Panvel Municipal Corporation Buys 55-Metre And 28-Metre Aerial Fire Ladders For High-Rise Rescue; ₹22.4 Crore Upgrade To Boost Safety Infrastructure

PMC to buy 55m and 28m aerial ladders for high-rise fire rescue as part of Rs 22.4 crore upgrade | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, Dec 08: With Panvel emerging as a key urban centre around the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated a major upgrade of its fire-fighting infrastructure.

The corporation has approved the purchase of 55-metre and 28-metre aerial ladder platforms, enabling fire personnel to tackle blazes and rescue operations in high-rise buildings up to the 16th floor.

Rs 22.40 Crore Procurement To Strengthen Fire Fleet

The procurement, costing Rs 22.40 crore, will add two advanced fire engines to the brigade’s fleet within a year. The 55-metre vehicle alone costs Rs 16 crore, while the smaller platform will cater to buildings up to 8–9 floors.

Goal: Better Safety As City Expands Rapidly

Commissioner and Administrator Mangesh Chitale said the initiative aims to enhance citizen safety as Panvel’s urban landscape rapidly expands.

Modernisation Push For Growing Urban Nodes

“Safeguarding lives and property is our priority. Procuring these high-rise aerial platforms is a crucial step toward building a stronger and modern fire service,” Chitale said.

More Fire Stations Planned To Improve Response Time

With CIDCO-developed nodes, Taloja MIDC, and multiple new township projects coming up, the PMC anticipates a wider jurisdiction and higher-risk scenarios. The corporation is planning new fire stations, including a proposed centre at Rohinjan on a plot recently handed over by CIDCO. This will improve response time across Taloja, Kharghar (South), and nearby rural belts.

Revenue Boost From Stricter Compliance

The fire department’s annual revenue has risen to Rs 20 crore over the past two years. Officials attribute the increase to stricter compliance in issuing NOCs for hospitals, hotels, and other commercial establishments.

PPE Kits for 150 Firefighters Approved

For the safety of its workforce, PMC will additionally purchase specialized PPE kits for 150 firemen. Each kit, costing around Rs 1.05 lakh, includes helmets, gloves, suits, and gumboots and can withstand temperatures between 600°C and 1500°C. The total allocation for this procurement stands at nearly Rs 1.5 crore.

Imported Equipment To Strengthen High-Rise Rescue Capability

“At present, the PMC lacks equipment capable of reaching beyond 16 floors. The new imported vehicles, manufactured in Italy, Germany, and Finland, are expected to significantly improve high-rise rescue readiness,” said an official.

