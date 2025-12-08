Thane News: Hundreds Of Trees Axed Prematurely At Regional Mental Hospital Site; NCP-SP Demands Action Against Officials |

Thane: A major controversy has erupted after hundreds of trees were allegedly cut inside the Regional Mental Hospital premises for an upcoming railway station expansion and hospital redevelopment project. Manoj Pradhan, District President of the NCP–Sharadchandra Pawar party, inspected the area and claimed that large-scale tree felling had already taken place even before the official objection period began.

Proposal Lacks Clarity; 724 Trees Marked for Cutting

The Public Works Department (PWD) had submitted a proposal to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) seeking approval to cut 724 out of 1,614 trees. Of these, 303 trees were slated for direct cutting, while 421 were to be transplanted though the proposal reportedly does not specify where they would be replanted or how survival would be ensured.

The trees marked include a wide range of species such as jackfruit, cannonball tree, Ashoka, mango, almond, drumstick, coconut, palm, teak, bhokar, kanchan, ananta, behri mad, neem, chafa and umbar.

During the inspection led by Manoj Pradhan and other party bearers, several tree stumps were found across the premises, indicating that cutting had already begun. Many of the felled trees were decades old.

‘Tree Cutting Before Objection Period Is Illegal’: Pradhan

Pradhan criticised the authorities sharply, alleging administrative negligence and unlawful action.

“Development is welcome whether it is a new railway expansion or the country’s largest mental hospital. But destroying the last remaining green cover in Thane is unacceptable,” he said.

He added that TMC officials were giving “evasive answers” when questioned.

“Objections were to be invited on November 24, but trees were cut much before that. Even pruning branches requires permission here, a massacre has happened before approval. The Supreme Court has said that cutting a tree is like murder. If trees are being cut despite this, we will write to the police demanding FIRs against the responsible officials,” Pradhan said.

‘This Area Is the Lungs of Thane’

Pradhan warned that losing this green pocket could worsen Thane’s already poor air quality.

“When the rest of Thane has turned barren, this is the last surviving green zone. Thane’s pollution level is around 160. If this oxygen-supplying area is destroyed, the consequences will be dangerous. Citizens and environmental groups must take to the streets to protect these trees,” he stated.

