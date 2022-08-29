Thane: 14-year-old girl wins gold in long jump at state-level competition

14-year-old Ada Watan Pathan, from Thane | File

Thane: The 14-year-old, Ada Watan Pathan from Thane, clinched the top spot among 36 participants in the long jump, under-14 girls category, in the state-level athletics competition recently held in Nashik.

A student of Vasant Vihar school, Ada not only bagged a gold medal but also got selected for the national-level competition scheduled in Guwahati, Assam.

The tournament was held at Meenatai Thackeray Synthetic Ground on August 26. In this competition, Prati Prakash Shetty from Mumbai came second and Nashik’s Disha Pramod Devagiri stood third.

An elated Sunil Honmane, one of Ada’s coaches said that prior to this event, the young girl had even won the first place in Thane district-level long jump competition. He also described Ada’s relentless efforts and rigorous practice to get ready for this state-level competition.

Ada’s mother was extremely proud of her daughter. To pat the back of its promising student, the Vasant Vihar school will bear the travel expenses of Ada when she goes to Guwahati for the competition.