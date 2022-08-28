Thane: 16-year-old girl gang-raped, three held

Prashant Narvekar

Thane: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Thane on Saturday, August 27. The victim was knowing the main accused who took her to his friend's flat at Kalher in Bhiwandi in Thane district and two more men were waiting and raped the girl. The case was registered at Chitalsar police station in Thane on Saturday and Sunday it was transferred to Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi, informed the police officials from Chitalsar police station.

Sulbha Patil, a senior police inspector, Chitalsar police station said, " A 16-year-old victim, a student of 10th standard and her one friend used to have an Instagram account. They both were running one Instagram account and through Instagram, they befriended the main accused Aakash Kanojia (20) a resident of Wagle Estate in Thane. Aakash Kanojia asked the girl to meet him at Hajuri in Thane. A victim went to meet Aaakash at Hajuri and from there Aakash took her in an auto-rickshaw to one hotel. Aakash told the victim that they will go to his friend's hotel in Hajuri where they can have food and also spend quality time. The accused after having food with the victim took her to Kalher in an auto-rickshaw and took her to his friend's flat where two men were already there and they all gang-raped the girl."

Patil further added, " The Thane unit-5 officials arrested all the three accused and handed them over to Chitalsar police station, but since the first incident took place in Kalher the case was transferred to Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi. The accused have been arrested under India Penal Code (IPC) section 376 (Gangrape) and POCSO Act."

Madan Ballal, a senior police inspector, Narpoli police station said, " The three accused have been arrested and the case was transferred to Narpoli police station because the incident took place in our jurisdiction. The accused have been identified as Shahil Pramod Mishra (21), Sachin Subhash Kamble alias Kanha (35) and Aakash Rajuprasad Kanojiya (20) and all are residents of Wagle Estate in Thane. The main accused Aakash Kanojiya is working as an event manager with an event management company and he knew the victim through Instagram account. The Unit-5 police of Thane along with Chitalsar police officials found and arrested the accused through their Instagram account. All three accused were sent for medical tests and they will be presented in Bhiwandi court. Further investigation is underway."