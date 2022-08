Thane: Teen girl gang-raped by three men; case registered |

Mumbai: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Thane. A case has been registered under Section 376(D) of IPC and POCSO Act.

According to Thane police the case has now been transferred to Narpoli police station.

This is a developing story more details are awaited